Blxst is certainly in for a big year after gaining great popularity as a result of a thrilling 2020. While his plans for the forthcoming months remain to be seen, Blxst is kicking things off with a pair of new singles. The West Coast native returns with his Just For Clarity EP supported by contributions from Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. Blxst connects with Drakeo The Ruler for “Don’t Forget,” a silky-smooth effort that sees both artists discussing the skepticism they encountered on their way to the top. While they’ve forgiven their doubters, the duo declares that they won’t be forgotten as it fuels their motivation to continue thriving.

The second song of EP presents Russ alongside Blxst for “Fck Boys.” On this track, they both find themselves in relationships with women who are damaged due to sub-par experiences with men they encountered prior to them. Despite these hardships, the duo declares that they’re the man their female companions have been waiting for. To add to their point, Russ questions “who the f*ck is he to f*ck up your whole life” while Blxst reminds listeners that “f*ck boys f*ck it up for real n****s.”

The songs arrive after Blxst shared a deluxe reissue of No Love Lost at the end of last year. Since then the singer has also delivered videos for “Got It All” and “No Love Lost.”

