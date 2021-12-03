The success Blxst has attained this year began with the work he released to the world to close 2020. His No Love Lost project, and its deluxe reissue, put the West Coast singer on the map as one of the latest artists to catch the attention of R&B world. This would kick off a streak of impressive releases that continued all throughout 2021. Now, with just a few weeks left in the year, Blxst submits another track to appear on his portfolio for the year.

He returns with “About You,” his first solo track in over a year, and on it, he dedicates his time to a new love interest who seems to doubt his commitment to their growing love. Blxst promises that his focus is on her and her only, and while she may have had bad experiences with love in the past, he assures her that this time will be different.

Blxst’s latest release comes after he and fellow West Coaster Bino Rideaux reunited for Sixtape 2 earlier this year. The project came complete with 12 songs that showed how much the duo improved since dropping Sixtape in 2019. Blxst also teamed up with Snoop Dogg for “Go To War” and stopped by The Tonight Show With Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a high school chamber in his video for “Chosen” with Ty Dolla Sign and Tyga.

You can listen to “About You” in the video above.

