Bino Rideaux and Blxst keep the good vibes from their joint project Sixtape 2 going with the video for “Pop Out.” Filled with sunny LA days and a Westside parking lot party, the video perfectly captures the spirit of the easygoing West Coast sound of the duo’s new project. The two race Lamborghinis through the streets of Downtown LA as they enjoy the fruits of their stardom.

The “Pop Out” video follows “Movie” and “One Of Them Ones” in bringing the party vibe of Sixtape 2 to life. The two LA rappers are living up their newfound success and making it look like they’re having the time of their lives.

Of course, with Blxst recently featuring on XXL’s 2021 Freshman list there is plenty of attention to go around. Blxst is still relatively fresh off the success of his debut EP No Love Lost and its deluxe version, but Bino has also been garnering his fair share of attention with his own 2020 project, Outside, which featured Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug (on the “Mismatch” remix), and of course, Blxst. Bino and Blxst both showed up on UPROXX Sessions to perform “Mismatch” and “Pressure,” respectively.

Watch the “Pop Out” video above.

Sixtape 2 is out now on EVGLE & Out The Blue/Def Jam/Red Bull Records. Get it here.