Getty Image

For 146 consecutive shows, Bruce Springsteen has managed to stick to a very strict strip while onstage at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York, performing his celebrated Broadway show. Last night he finally broke. President Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border who are seeking asylum has proven to be a breaking point for many Americans, and it seems Springsteen included.

During the show, he deviated from the script and spoke directly to the crowd to call the policy “inhumane,” while taking “senior people in government” to task for enforcing it. “For 146 shows, I have played pretty much the same set every night. Tonight demands something different,” he said before busting into a rendition of his rarely-performed 1995 song “The Ghost Of Tom Joad.”

It’s easy to see why Springsteen chose this song to express his frustration and anger with the state of things in this country. Through the verse he sings, “Wherever somebody’s fighting for a place to stand / Or a decent job or a helping hand / Wherever somebody’s struggling to be free / Look in their eyes, ma, and you’ll see me.”

As you might expect, Springsteen isn’t the only rock star who’s had enough of the Trump administration’s border policy. During a recent show in London, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took the President to task during the intro to “Love Boat Captain,” saying ,”I would like to send this one to the guy who is in the White House back in the United States. I would like him to hear it, but he doesn’t listen to music or read books. Could someone tweet this to him or something? For moms and dads and children being separated at the border. That isn’t the country I remember.” Then he yelled, “F*ck you!” over and over again.