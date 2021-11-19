Earlier this year, Bryson Tiller shared a deluxe reissue for his third album Anniversary. The re-release extended the project’s original ten songs to 15 while recruiting Big Sean to join Drake as the small cast of guest acts on the project. While some might’ve believed that was all Tiller had to offer in 2021, the Lousiville singer is back with another body of work to bring in the holiday season: A Different Christmas, which is highlighted by “Lonely Christmas” with Justin Bieber and Poo Bear.

The song leans towards the acoustic side of things as the trio sings through heartbreak and the realization that the holiday season won’t be spent with the people they held closest to their hearts. As for the rest of A Different Christmas, the project also sports appearances from Kiana Lede, Tayla Parx, and Halo.

Prior to its release, Tiller spoke about A Different Christmas and shared what inspired him to create it. “Before we get into my next album, I wanted to share another special project I worked on for you guys,” he wrote. “This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.”

You can listen to “Lonely Christmas” in the video above.

A Different Christmas is out now via Trapsoul/RCA. Get it here.