Camila Cabello’s solo career has taken the world by storm. The recent release of her self-titled debut premiered Cabello as an established, fully -ormed artist and a thriving solo star. The 21-year old set out on the first night of her Never Be The Same tour last night in Vancouver, where she surprised the audience with a few special setlist surprises.

Cabello hit the stage with a high-energy performance of an unreleased track she created with Pharrell Williams, who also has production credits on her No. 1 bop “Havana.” The song, titled “Sangria Wine,” is a thrilling, evocative, dance-y track with verses in both English and Spanish, featuring Pharrell in the chorus.

“We did one song called ‘Havana.’ We also did another song called ‘Sangria Wine,’” Cabello said. “He’s so talented in every way and he inspires me so much as an artist, but also, he’s just a beautiful person.”

Later on in the show, Cabello also performed “Scar Tissue,” another unreleased, emotional track written with the help of Charli XCX.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but, scar tissue is the skin that grows on top of skin that’s been burned or hurt, and it’s the body’s way of healing. When I wrote this part of the song, it felt like I was healing,” Cabello said to the crowd, according to Complex. “I just want you to know that if any of you are going through a tough time, or lost, I just want you to be patient and loving, and brave, and treat yourself as if you were your own best friend.”

Cabello will continue on her 20-date Never Be The Same Tour through Canada and the US before joining Charli XCX and Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour this summer.