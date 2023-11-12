Tyler, The Creator kicked off his annual Camp Flog Gnaw for 2023 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium yesterday. As the first day of the music festival, fans got to watch him play a headlining set, filled with popular songs like “Earfquake” and “Yonkers.” During one moment of his performance, he also addressed the crowd to reveal the status of any upcoming music — giving a hilariously sarcastic response that has since gone viral.

“Y’all wanted new music?” he asked the crowd. “Aw aw, and I wanted a father, but you don’t get everything. So, I’m gonna go through my catalog instead, and you pieces of sh*t are gonna sing along.”

Fans in the audience still seemed to cheer anyway.

While he didn’t debut any new tracks, he did play sixteen songs in total, and even brought out flamethrowers for “New Magic Wand” — according to Setlist.Fm.

Later on in the evening, Tyler made a surprise appearance over at Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s night set as The Hillbillies. He didn’t pop up until the duo’s self-titled final song, where he just danced alongside them. (He also was a special guest in the music video, when the song first dropped back in May.)

Check out Tyler The Creator’s new music response during his Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 set below.