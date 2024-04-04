On Wednesday, April 3, Chance The Rapper posted a statement to his Instagram Story confirming he and Kirsten Corley, his wife of five years, are divorcing. Last April, Chance The Rapper was caught in a compromising twerking position at Jamaica Carnival, as captured in a then-viral video. A representative for Chance The Rapper commented to TMZ, saying, “Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good.”
The tune abruptly changed just one year later.
Why Did Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Get Divorced?
Read Chance and Corley’s joint statement below:
“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.
We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.
Thank you
– Chance & Kirsten”
Chance The Rapper and Corley first met as children in 2003, as Chance The Rapper detailed in March 2019, and then reconnected as adults in 2012. They welcomed Kensli in September 2015 and Marli Grace in August 2019. In between, the couple briefly split, resulting in a legal battle over child support that was resolved in March 2017.