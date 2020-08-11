Cardi B Compares Her New Album To Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’

Cardi B is the subject of a new Elle feature, and in it, she offers some teases about her upcoming album, including a comparison that should excite fans.

In the piece, Cardi draws parallels between her upcoming album and one of Beyonce’s classics, Lemonade, saying:

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b*tch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest b*tch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment. But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments.”

She later commented more about her album addressing her relationship with Offset, saying, “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f*ckin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

Cardi also addressed the hate she gets online, saying it isn’t enough to make her leave music: “Ain’t no way that I’m going to quit. I don’t give a f*ck if the whole world picks on me. I don’t give a f*ck if people make up lies about me every single day. I want to make it really clear that nobody can ever make me quit.”

Read the full feature here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.