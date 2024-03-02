There’s a lot more where Cardi B’s “Like What (Freestyle)” came from, and she has the receipts to prove it. On Friday, March 1, Cardi dropped “Like What” alongside a video directed by Offset, which is another conversation to be had at a different time. Cardi B has been busy promoting the well-received song on her Instagram Story, sneaking in a tease for future music.

In one video, Cardi B scrolls through “like 100 songs” on her computer dating back to January 2023. “Look how long I’ve had this f*cking record for,” she says off-camera. “January 27, 202-f*ckin’-3. I was working on this sh*t at 5 a.m. You know I’m a night owl.”

Cardi added, “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say — if I do a song, I’m gonna just f*cking drop it. Well, I got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement. But don’t play with me!”

Cardi B via her Instagram story 👀 “I’m dropping my album this year so stay tuned for the announcement.” pic.twitter.com/TdniSxR22R — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 1, 2024

Cardi’s next album will be her first since her sensational, record-breaking 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy. Whenever it arrives, Cardi will likely prove why her forthcoming sophomore LP was among Uproxx’s “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024.”

For now, watch the “Like What (Freestyle)” video above.

