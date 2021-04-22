Cardi B is obviously known for her music, but the rapper apparently wants to break into the beauty industry as well. It looks like Cardi has submitted a trademark application to lock down the rights to a brand name, which could mean that the rapper is readying to release a number of makeup products.

Per a report from TMZ, Cardi filed documents with the US Patent and Trademark offices to secure the name Bardi Beauty. Apparently, Cardi plans to use the name on products like cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel — essentially everything she needs to start a makeup brand.

News of the possibility of Bardi Beauty arrives shortly after the rapper announced that she wanted to launch a line of hair care products in order to teach people about the best ways to care for Afro-Latina hair. “This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s,” she announced. “However, I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race, and ethnicity. Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, or don’t make your face features slim — ‘specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands.”

Cardi is no stranger to trademark applications. Following the release of her hit “WAP,” the rapper sought to secure a trademark for the phrase in order to make merch items. Per the original documents, Cardi had wanted to brand the song name to be used on headbands, clothing, jewelry, purses, shoes, posters, and even “WAP”-titled cocktails and soft drinks. She also applied for the trademark on liquor, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, and mineral water.

