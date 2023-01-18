Cardi B’s Community Service Was Extended After She Completed Zero Hours So Far

Cardi B is a busy person, as you can probably imagine. In addition to working on her second studio album, the workaholic mother of two has also been filming commercials for the Super Bowl, dealing with court cases, and running a few businesses. Unfortunately, all that apparently left little time for her to complete the community service required of her September plea deal in the 2018 strip club assault case against her.

This presumably is why Cardi found herself in court in New York City yesterday receiving a two-month extension on her 15 days of community service. Tuesday (January 17) was her original deadline but according to People, she hadn’t gotten around to completing any of the requirements while running around making surprise appearances at shows for Bad Bunny, GloRilla, and Lizzo, to say nothing of mourning the death of the late Takeoff, who was her husband Offset’s literal family.

Today I hate everyone ,try me tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RVLAeBQ8KV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2023

In a statement, Cardi’s attorney said, “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.