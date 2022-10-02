Cardi B Makes A Surprise Appearance At Bad Bunny’s LA Show

Last night (October 1), Bad Bunny performed at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles as part of his ‘World’s Hottest Tour.’ While fans were elated to see Bunny perform several of his hits, Bunny kept the surprises going throughout the show. One of the biggest surprises was Cardi B, who made an appearance and performed two hits of her own.

When Cardi arrived to the stage, Bunny thanked her for joining him on the last show of the tour, and cited her as an influence to his own career, as well as Latin music in general.

The two then performed their collaboration, “I Like It,” from Cardi’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy.

Cardi B and Bad Bunny 's I Like It full performance. pic.twitter.com/KAebFqJGAz — Team Cardi B (@TeamBardigang) October 2, 2022

Afterward, Cardi performed her breakthrough hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

Another great video shot of Cardi B performing her diamond certified hit ‘Bodak Yellow’ 🔥❤️👠 pic.twitter.com/CzAz0ThNSV — Female Rap Game (@FemaleRapGamee) October 2, 2022

Back in August, Cardi spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about Bunny’s star power and his versatility in the realm of music.

“The fact that such a big artist like him can transition into trap, to salsa, to merengue, to any beat and genre that he wants to do … there’s so many different genres of music out there, and yet the number-one artist on Spotify is motherf*cking Bad Bunny.”

Following the show, Cardi took to Twitter noting the concert’s large audience.

“I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago,” she said “…There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! …….Literally artist goal !!!!!”

I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago ..There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! …….Literally artist goal !!!!!🥲🥲🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 2, 2022

Following the show, Cardi and Bunny partied together, celebrating the end of the tour. Today, she took to Twitter to laud Bunny for the courtesy he showed to her and her family, as well as his fans.