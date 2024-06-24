All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a major step for Gracie Abrams and Ariana Grande realize a collab decades in the making. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift — “Us” Taylor Swift doesn’t do a ton of features, so Gracie Abrams had the rare honor of hosting Swift on “Us,” a song from her new album The Secret Of Us. Like Swift’s best music, Abrams’ latest is raw emotion delivered in a gorgeous pop vessel. Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica — “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” When Grande released “The Boy Is Mine,” many minds immediately went to Brandy and Monica’s hit ’90s collaboration of the same title. That’s clearly not a comparison Grande is avoiding, as she recruited the two singers to join her on a new version of her song.

Peso Pluma and Cardi B — “Put Em In The Fridge” Pluma’s new album Éxodo is here, and so is “Put Em In The Fridge,” a fresh Cardi collab. It’s a hard-hitting number that sees the pair go on the offensive as they assert themselves as people not to be trifled with. Post Malone — “Pour Me A Drink” Feat. Blake Shelton Malone is all in on being a country star: His collaboration with Morgan Wallen was a No. 1 single, and now he has a link-up with Blake Shelton under his belt buckle with “Pour Me A Drink.” The tune sees the two leaning into two of modern country’s best aspects: Accessible catchiness and tales of good times.

Charli XCX and Lorde — “The Girl, So Confusing Version With Lorde” When Charli XCX released “Girl, So Confusing,” it was pretty clear that the song was about Lorde. Charli erased all doubt of that last week by recruiting Lorde herself for a new remix of the song. Lorde’s verse is a literal response to the original song, as Lorde sings in part, “Well, honestly, I was speechless / When I woke up to your voice note / You told me how you’d been feeling / Let’s work it out on the remix.” Ice Spice — “Phat Butt” Ice Spice hasn’t hesitated to highlight her body as she’s risen to stardom, and she’s doing more of the same on “Phat Butt.” On the tune, she celebrates the success her body has helped her achieve: “Fat butt, pull my pants up, shakin’ ass, got my bands up.”

Mustard and Travis Scott — “Parking Lot” Travis Scott (who recently got arrested but couldn’t seem to care less) came through with an assist for Mustard. The producer has a new album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, set for July, and Scott contributes vocals to the car-ready “Parking Lot.” Kehlani — “Crash” Kehlani has one of last week’s headlining album releases with Crash. Kehlani also dropped a video for the title track, a melding of R&B and rock that puts Kehlani’s exemplary vocals front and center.