Cardi B Reportedly Spent $400K On Kulture’s First Birthday Party

Look, it’s largely accepted that a child’s first birthday is more about the parent than the infant in question. Babies, mostly, don’t know what birthdays are, don’t care about parties, and won’t remember the first half-dozen or so anyway. Still, parents love to go all out and it looks like Cardi B is no exception — in fact, if anything, it seems she’s way more enthusiastic than the average parent, according to the video she posted to Instagram revealing how much she’s spending on Kulture‘s upcoming shindig: $400,000.

“No lie, I’m spending about $400,00,” Cardi told her fans during a lively Instagram Live session. “And it’s like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that’s because it’s her first birthday party and sh*t costs! But after her first birthday party… Ha ha!” She doesn’t exactly reveal just what sh*t is costing so much — maybe she’s really getting gouged on that bouncy house — but one can assume that this party won’t resemble the usual neighborhood celebration. Kulture, though, will likely stick her little fist in the cake and generally do all the cute things little kids do when they’re confused by whatever’s going on around them — which is like 80% percent of the time. Again, they are babies. All they know is eat, sleep, poop, and cry.

In other Cardi B news, the mother and outstanding rapper is currently being charged with a load of misdemeanors and felonies after a strip club brawl. She also appears on Lil Nas X’s new EP, 7, on the song “Rodeo.”