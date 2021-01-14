Saweetie and Quavo have been one of hip-hop’s favorite pair of lovebirds since they began dating back in 2018. Outside a few attempts to ruin their relationship this past fall, things have been going well for the rappers. Despite the current success in their relationship, Saweetie admits she opted to keep things private between her and Quavo in the early stages. She spoke about it during a recent appearance on The Real and revealed why she did not share who she was seeing when she first came on the show nearly three years ago.

“I do admit in the beginning it was difficult because as a woman, especially a woman in hip-hop, they’re always trying to credit a man for a woman’s success, which is why I kind of tip-toed around the relationship,” Saweetie said. “That’s why I gave y’all the answer I gave back in the day. Now, I’m just continuing to persevere with success and just consistency. The relationship it just is what it is now.” She later added, “We love each other. We support each other. We give each other advice. So, it’s nice… It’s cute and it’s relationship-y.”

Her comments came after Quavo gifted her a Bentley that was a subtle nod to their viral Instagram DM conversation. The luxury car came in a powder blue color and features the word “icy” embroidered on the its seats. The Bentley’s exterior also sports a snowflake decal, which is Saweetie’s favorite emoji and once Quavo used to slide in her DMs.

You can listen to Saweetie’s comments on The Real above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.