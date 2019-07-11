Cardi B Shared A New Song To Celebrate Kulture’s First Birthday

Today is Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture‘s first birthday, and the rapper celebrated by giving a gift that’d make any baby (or grown-up) jealous — a personalized Cardi B song.

Cardi uploaded the special dedication to her Instagram Wednesday night. According to the video’s caption, Cardi originally recorded the song while she was recovering from a bad cold. Although admits that she sounds “maaa stuffy,” her love for her daughter still shines through. The recording dates back to before Cardi announced her pregnancy, the day before she delivered Invasion Of Privacy to her label.

In the song, Cardi addresses the blogs who hold nothing sacred and “complete strangers who talk about [her] baby.” Everyone told her that having a baby right when her career was taking off would kill her momentum, but Cardi proved them all wrong. She kept winning, and she’ll continue to do so as she raises little Kulture. “Think I could lose with my little baby counting on me?,” she raps, shouting out all the working moms out there.

The video accompanying the song features a slideshow of adorable photos of Kulture. You can watch it above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.