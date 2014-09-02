CeeLo Green Says It’s Not Rape If The Victim Is Unconscious

CeeLo Green was sentenced to three years of probation and 45 days of community service on Friday after pleading no contest to felony ecstasy possession, stemming from an incident where he gave the drug to a woman during dinner and later had sex with her.
Green — most famous for his involvement with Goodie Mob, Gnarls Barkley, and The Voice — followed up the sentencing by trying to define rape on Twitter. It did not go well. Among the quotes dropped by CeeLo in a string of bizarre tweets:
if someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you conciously! so WITH Implies consent
when someone brakes on a home there is broken glass where is your plausible proof anyone was raped
women who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!
Green eventually pulled the old apology switcheroo by appearing remorseful while blaming the people who read/relayed his comments…
I sincerely apologize for my comments being taken so far out of context.
…before deleting the offending tweets and then disabling his account altogether. But not before fast-acting outlets including Complex and Buzzfeed could take screenshots:
[www.youtube.com]
Yes, finally. Let’s make this place more like youtube.
Ass.
Gnarls Barkley was one of my favorites. Was. Way to be a creep, CeeLo.
Why do celebrities always say such stupid shit about things in which they are entirely ignorant?
If I was famous I would barely open my mouth for fear of saying something stupid.
Shut the fuck up Ceelo you dick.
Once again proving that most celebrities are decorative at best.
A perfect description of that culture. And yet how many shows on now involve asking fau-Ming Vases and Ornate Picture Frames what there thoughts are on fashion, political issues and where their lives might take them? The thoughts of one group can’t differ terribly from the thoughts of the other.
I see you drivin’ ’round town with the girl i love and i’m like “hey dude, that’s still rape and you should be ashamed of yourself.”
MAYBE HES A RAPIST! MAYBE HES A RAPIST. MAYBE HES A RAPIST! PROBABLYYYYY
Dammit. I really like CeeLo’s music but now…not so much. Fuck you CeeLo. Unconscious or not, if you have sex with someone without them being present with you in the moment and aware of it and consenting of it, that is called rape. Hope that when you you die, you will be 40 years celibate with a shriveled dick.
Technically, that could also be masturbation.
I’m afraid to re watch his guest spot on American Dad as a seductive hot tub now. His singing to Francine comes off a lot differently now…
The real victim’s of his comments are creepy looking people that aren’t creepy or weird. They’re going to pay for him reinforcing the assumption that creepers have a look.
THIS.
nice!
Shit, I am bummed. He seemed so nice and I liked his music. Who knew he was an asshole who didn’t believe in certain types of rape. Oh well. Won’t be buying any more of your music. I hope Danger Mouse isn’t an asshole, because I still need to buy someone’s music.
I don’t think he has the language skills to effectively say what he’s trying to say. To assume you can glean his point of few from this collection of semi-gibberish tweets seems like a mistake. The one about broken glass may or may not line up with the interpretation put forth by this headline, but the one about “WITH implies consent” really doesn’t seem to. If “‘with’ implies consent,” and an unconscious person is not “with you,” then that person is not consenting, hence it is rape.
I’m gonna give him the benefit of the doubt and say that he’s not a rape apologist, but rather a dummy who shouldn’t try to talk about important issues like this.
“Point of few,” he says, in a comment criticizing a guy’s language skills.
view*
good thing you didn’t typo that from your twitter account whilst trying to defend yourself against rape allegations…
I knew a guy who did that once, it did not go well for him.
I was going to make a “Fuck YOU” CeeLo comment and then I realized that might imply consent so…
I believe the phrase you’re looking for is “Go F%CK Yourself”.
Seems valid.