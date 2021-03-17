UPROXX Sessions is taking a turn back to pop-punk this week, with Floridian skater-turned- musician Chad Tepper and his performance of his 2019 song, “Loser.” A former social media star, Tepper turned to music in 2019, releasing his Saddest Memory and Trash Loser EPs. “Loser,” the lead single from the latter, is an upbeat, guitar-driven track that finds Chad fretting over the potential loss of a romantic interest.

Tepper followed up in 2020 with the three-song collection, Free Brittany. His 2000s alt-rock influences are apparent on all three projects, as he specifically name-checks My Chemical Romance in the last song of Free Brittany. On the title track, he croons, “I like to skate in my block and listen to MCR.” The similarities helped him accumulate quite a few views on YouTube, although his biggest hit there is the more hip-hop-oriented “Malibu” featuring Jake Paul. Most recently, he released the December 2020 single “I Wanna Be Your High.”

Watch Chad Tepper’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Loser” above.

