Charli XCX Takes A Field Trip To The Lingerie Store In Her ‘Break The Rules’ Music Video

Every generation gets the high school they deserve. The 1970s had Rock ‘n’ Roll High School; the 1980s, wherever the Breakfast Club went; the 1990s, Bayside; and no one went to school in the 2000s. But what about the 2010s? Well, I can’t think of a more honest depiction of the everyday struggles of teens everywhere than Charli XCX’s “Break the Rules” music video. Bus drivers who aren’t creepy pervs, trips to the lingerie store, Carrie homages — it’s like I’m back in school all over again!

