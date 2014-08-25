Charli XCX Takes A Field Trip To The Lingerie Store In Her ‘Break The Rules’ Music Video

Every generation gets the high school they deserve. The 1970s had Rock ‘n’ Roll High School; the 1980s, wherever the Breakfast Club went; the 1990s, Bayside; and no one went to school in the 2000s. But what about the 2010s? Well, I can’t think of a more honest depiction of the everyday struggles of teens everywhere than Charli XCX’s “Break the Rules” music video. Bus drivers who aren’t creepy pervs, trips to the lingerie store, Carrie homages — it’s like I’m back in school all over again!
Who?
Exactly!
Amy Winehouse and Lorde made a baby, apparently.
What the f*ck did I just hear?
Did I pass out?
Am I in a Guantanimo camp?
WHAT HAVE I DONE WRONG OH LORD?
These are some of the most profound lyrical musings I’ve heard in decades.
Charlie XCX is definitely one of these women I can’t figure out if she’s hot or not. Sometime she looks pretty damn good and other times, not so much. It’s like she’s the white Rihanna.
Wut.
Nipples and sideass, I totally came at 1:57.
Did that suck or am I getting old? Oh wait, it can be both.
Isn’t this the chick that was in that video with … uh … Iggy A-something? The one that was a tribute to that Alicia Silverstone movie? Clueless, that’s what it is.
Iggy Azelea. And yeah, this is the chick who played “the new girl” character from Clueless.
Pro tip: when you mute the sound, you can pretend she’s singing a good song.
Also, I’m not sure I’m ready to live in a world where Rose McGowan isn’t playing the hot young chick in whatever it is I’m watching.
I was ready to live in that world as soon as Rose started fuckin up her face.
I’m not sure Rose fucked up her face on purpose. My memory may be off, but I think she was in an awful car accident and that was restorative work, not cosmetic.
Both brown skinned girls are hotter than her, shame they werent in any sexy outfits.
I
Hated the song but loved the attempt to make the bus driver look like Otto.
Pepto-Bismol challenge