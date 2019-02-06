Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following a fantastic standalone single last year, New York pop-punk band Charly Bliss are back with new music — and the promise of more to come. Charly Bliss’ second LP, Young Enough, is due out on May 10 via Barsuk.

CB have shared a new single to tide us over in the meantime. “Capacity” sees the band experiment with different instrumentation. The song features synths, a drum machine, and a poppier sound than any of their previous music. (Singer Eva Hendricks even sounds a little bit like Carly Rae Jepsen on the bridge.) The band has always embraced joy and energy in their music, and their evolving sound is a natural progression from the melodic, earworm-catchy bubblegum grunge of their previous record.

The video for “Capacity” is a real showstopper. Directed by Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner, the visuals for “Capacity” are gorgeously shot, full of warm, saturated color and evocative light. Zauner nails the ’70s heist movie aesthetic. “I was watching a lot of heist movies at the time, and I thought a sort of post-heist fallout between friends was the perfect setting for this song about reaching your limit with someone. Eva had an amazing mood board she brought to the table with references to Paris, Texas, Five Easy Pieces, and Badlands,” Zauner said in a press release.

Charly Bliss’ new album Young Enough is out May 10 via Barsuk. Pre-order the album here, and check out the video for “Capacity” above.