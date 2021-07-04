Chika has faced disrespect one too many times in the music industry and unfortunately for the Grammy-nominated rapper, she was forced to deal with another instance of it over the weekend. In a lengthy string of tweets, Chika shared a recent encounter with a club promoter that she deemed disrespectful for a number of reasons. On Friday June 2, the rapper was asked to host a club event in Los Angeles, but the night turned out to be extremely disappointing and unsatisfying as she revealed through her posts to Twitter.

This is why I don’t fuck with the industry. Keep disrespecting me, it’s gonna get physical. I’m from Alabama, bitch don’t play with me. Offered me 2k, no complimentary bottles, I paid $1600 for the tab, they didn’t play ONE song of mine, but played like 5 of guest’s (kehlani.) pic.twitter.com/yfSezNZEsd — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

Btw, this has nothing to do with lani. She isn’t responsible for dickriders. It’s the nigga running the event. He has now blocked me and limited his comments on both pages. I’d report it for fraud. — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

“This is why I don’t f*ck with the industry,” she wrote. “Keep disrespecting me, it’s gonna get physical. I’m from Alabama, b*tch don’t play with me.” She added, “Offered me 2k, no complimentary bottles, I paid $1600 for the tab, they didn’t play ONE song of mine, but played like 5 of guest’s (kehlani.)”

Chika later clarified that her comments had “nothing to do with lani,” but rather “the n**** running the event.” She also revealed the promoter’s name to be Brandon Anthony before explaining that an incident like the one at the club makes her specifically targeted.

Let’s not even try to make this a solidarity moment cuz they would never do this to Cardi, Meg, Saweetie, Latto, Lizzo, Coi Leray, Rapsody, etc. This is specific to ME. And a lot of those black women actually never say shit. We not in this together. https://t.co/t6hENVEYCH — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

“Let’s not even try to make this a solidarity moment cuz they would never do this to Cardi, Meg, Saweetie, Latto, Lizzo, Coi Leray, Rapsody, etc,” she added. “This is specific to ME. And a lot of those black women actually never say sh*t. We not in this together.” A few moments later, she shared screenshots of a text message exchange with who appeared to be Anthony. In it, the promoter offers $2,000 as well as car and bottle service for Chika and an invited guest, adding that “no speaking” was needed at the event.

This was in response to me bringing up him putting his hands on Amiyah last night. PLS report his page. pic.twitter.com/YgVbvRiiPT — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

A couple of hours later, Anthony arrived on Twitter to defend his side of things, but Chika wasn’t having it. In a tweet, Anthony wrote in part, “I am not going to allow certain individuals tarnish my name because of a simple miscommunication,” and in response, she said, “Miscommunication, boy shut your lying ass up,” with a screenshot of the promoter telling her, “the people was not there to see yo ass anyway. I promise you.”

This was in response to me bringing up him putting his hands on Amiyah last night. PLS report his page. pic.twitter.com/YgVbvRiiPT — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

1) I’m so sorry that happened to you

2) It was so nice meeting you

3) clearly I wasn’t the only host disrespected last night. This man put his hands on me, tried to have me removed from the club then proceeded to bust into my hotel room & try to fight me. I had to call 911 https://t.co/4jtnP4m9Gz pic.twitter.com/RTiGz1HfMp — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 4, 2021

And since I didn’t sign the contract, I can sue. And if he wants to say there was a verbal contract, that “verbal contract” included car service & bottle service which I spent $2k+ on. Boy, I’m bout to collect everything you made last night. — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

Chika also revealed accused Anthony of assaulting another woman the same night of the event. “This was in response to me bringing up him putting his hands on Amiyah last night,” she wrote with a screenshot of a message from the promoter. “PLS report his page.” As her lengthy messages slowly came to an end, Chika shared plans to seek legal action against the rapper. “And since I didn’t sign the contract, I can sue,” she tweeted. “And if he wants to say there was a verbal contract, that “verbal contract” included car service & bottle service which I spent $2k+ on. Boy, I’m bout to collect everything you made last night.” She added, “The lord works in mysterious ways.”

You can see additional tweets from Chika about the club event below.

You talking out your ass at this point. I have publicly defended and uplifted EVERY woman I mentioned. Look up my tweets, bitch. I actually support the women in my field. https://t.co/fzbMc1E0Aq — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

The funniest part is I’m friends with most of the women I mentioned. — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

One thing is nobody knows who the fuck you are and the fact that you CLAIM to not care about the person you USED to PROMOTE and event that’s YOURS screams, “I’m a fraud ass, pussy ass, woman abusing ass gremlin.” This wasn’t the flex you thought it was, stupid. https://t.co/I60EJuEYpN — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

AND WHILE I AM TWEETING UR IN MY DMS RIGHT NOW SENDING SHIT LIKE THIS CUZ YOU DONT WANT THAT ASS DRAGGED BY THE PUBLIC. pic.twitter.com/cWZ9Dx92B1 — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

i lost an LV wallet and had 2 new ones within 4 days. you losing your career and possibly your freedom once we file this police report. https://t.co/b95NBeI9kG — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

And don’t be mad cuz you 4’7 ass weighs less than me and my pockets. https://t.co/FF5SyROfiY — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) July 4, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.