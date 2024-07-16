With each episode of Hot Ones, a new knee-slapping viral moment is birthed. The last episode starring Sabrina Carpenter spawned several memes.

Based on the new promotional image of Childish Gambino’s forthcoming appearance, there are plenty more to come. The “Lithonia” musician can dish the heat (hello, 2024 BET Awards), but from the photo it is clear you might have a hard time handle spicy meals.

But for the sake of promoting the Bando Stone And The New World movie and soundtrack, Childish Gambino will power through.

“This week on @HotOnes, we got @donaldglover vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET 🔥,” read the caption.

Supporters of the series immediately began to call out Childish Gambino’s look of concern.

“Bro looking happy,” joked one user.

“It’s the face and the frames,” penned another.

“His expression is already killing me,” chimed another.

Sandwiched between the flood of “Grownish Gambino” jokes in reference to influencer Jordan Howlett (aka “Jordan The Stallion), fans shared their excitement for the forthcoming episode.