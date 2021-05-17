Last week, Chloe X Halle celebrated the one-year anniversary of “Do It,”, the second and most popular single from their excellent sophomore album, Ungodly Hour. The track became the duo’s most successful song and helped push the Bailey sisters into the mainstream spotlight. Months after they released the single, the once inseparable duo was forced to take some extended time apart as Halle crossed the pond to film her role in Disney’s live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid. All the while, Chloe has been sharing excellent covers of songs. On Sunday she delivered another one.

Chloe returned with a dazzling cover of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain,” a highlight from the singer’s 2016 album Anti. Chloe delivered her own rendition of the song with only slight alterations, making it her own while not straying too far away from the original. The new cover arrives after she took on Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” a performance that the rapper said left her “smiling from ear to ear.” Chloe also covered Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” Giveon’s “Heart Anniversary,” and more.

You can watch the “Love On The Brain” cover in the post above.

