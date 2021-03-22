Ever since Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their side project Silk Sonic‘s debut single “Leave The Door Open,” the track has been everywhere. The duo even brought the sultry single to the Grammys stage for a groovy performance. Now, Chloe Bailey, one half of R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, has put her own spin on the song.

Chloe x Halle are usually joined at the hip, but Halle is currently in the UK while filming a live action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Because of their distance, the two formed separate social media accounts in recent weeks, and Chloe has been enjoying her independence. The singer even broke the internet after participating in a viral “Buss It” challenge.

This time, Chloe opted to showcase her talent by taking on a cover of “Leave The Door Open.” Sharing her version on TikTok, Chloe stripped back the lush single into a piano ballad. The singer took the opportunity to display her powerhouse vocals, hitting high notes during the song’s chorus.

Ahead of Chloe’s cover, the singer was able to virtually attend the 63rd Grammy Awards last week. She and her sister were nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Song. Even though Chloe x Halle didn’t end up winning in any category, Chloe said she’s “grateful to be on this journey” with her sister.

Watch Chloe Bailey’s “Leave The Door Open” cover above.

Bruno Mars is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.