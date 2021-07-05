Chloe Bailey’s solo profile has gone up ever since she and her sister temporarily split last year with the start of production on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. With Halle in Europe filming her starring role as the titular mermaid, Chloe has been building a buzz of her own with scintillating covers of songs like Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain,” and Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” Her latest cover/remake is Drake’s emotional Take Care favorite “Marvin’s Room,” revamped with vulnerable new lyrics showing off Chloe’s own impressive pen.

As it turns out, the covers haven’t just been for the fun of it — although they have been pretty fun — as it appears Chloe has been ramping up to release her own solo music in the near future. The timing couldn’t be better; with Halle recording her own takes on the beloved soundtrack faves from The Little Mermaid to accompany the film’s release, they’ll likely both have plenty of “solo” material out in lieu of a follow-up to their most recent album as Chloe X Halle, Ungodly Hour. The release will also give the elder sister the chance to stretch her creative muscles and enjoy the more grown-up image she’s been cultivating with her solo material.

Check out Chloe’s “Mavin’s Room” cover above.