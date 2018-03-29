Chvrches Are Unafraid To Do What They Want, So They Get To Define Themselves

#Backstage #CHVRCHES
Brought To You By
Honda

Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Ian Cook (collectively known as Chvrches) have spent the past few years putting in the work to become one of the most respected bands in all of indie music and one of the biggest success stories to come out of Scotland (or anywhere) in recent memory. But while they’re a breath of fresh air on record and on stage, they might not make a ton of sense on paper.

30-year-old singer Mayberry surrounds herself with Doherty (35 years old) and Cook (43), a move that she’s been questioned about in the past: “There was a magazine in the U.K. that was like, ‘Leave these guys out because they’re not the correct age for indie rock in the U.K.,'” she says in the new Honda Backstage video above. “I’m like, ‘Hush up.'”

The band is also a wild card musically, combining synth pop with indie in a marriage that’s as sugar sweet as it is electronically stimulating.

Doherty believes that Chvrches made it in spite of their ambition, not because of it, saying that in their home of Glasgow, their brand of drive isn’t often rewarded. But while a go-along-to-get-along mentality might work best for some, Chvrches proves that in their case, defining yourself instead of letting others do that for you can pay dividends. So long as you’re able to walk the walk as well as you talk the talk.

Watch the video above to learn more about the band’s process and what it’s been like during their meteoric ascent.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Backstage#CHVRCHES
TAGSbackstageCHVRCHES

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP