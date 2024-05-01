newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 3

  • Adeem the Artist — Anniversary (Four Quarters Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • American Culture — Hey Brother, It’s Been A While (Convulse Records)
  • Amy Aileen Wood — The Heartening (Colorfield Records)
  • Better Than Ezra — Super Magick (Round Hill Records)
  • Blushing — Sugarcoat (Kanine Records)
  • The Bolshoi — Country Life (Beggars Banquet Records)
  • Camera Obscura — Look to the East, Look to the West (Merge Records)
  • Charlotte Day Wilson — Cyan Blues (XL Recordings)
  • Chris Smither — All About the Bones (Signature Sounds/Mighty Albert)
  • Dan Rincon — Spotlight City (Castle Face Records)
  • David J — Tracks From the Attic (Independent Project Records)
  • Dua Lipa — Radical Optimism (Warner Records UK)
  • Elkka — Prism of Pleasure (Ninja Tune)
  • Emily Barker — Fragile as Humans (Everyone Sang)
  • Emily Nenni — Drive & Cry Man (New West Records)
  • Frank Turner — Undefeated (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • ghost piss — Dream Girl (Sockhead Records)
  • Hana Vu — Romanticism (Ghostly International)
  • Home Counties — Exactly As It Seems (Submarine Cat Records)
  • Ibibio Sound Machine — Pull The Rope (Merge Records)
  • il sogno del marinaio — Terzo (Improved Sequence)
  • Jawnino — 40 Tape (True Panther Records)
  • Jess Locke — Real Life (Dot Dash Recordings)
  • Jharis Yokley — Sometimes, Late At Night (Rainbow Blonde Records)
  • John Carpenter — Lost Themes IV: Noir (Rodeo Suplex/Sacred Bones Records)
  • Jon McKiel — Hex (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Kacy Hill — Bug (Nettwerk)
  • Kamasi Washington — Fearless Movement (Shoto Mas Inc./Young)
  • Kee Avil — Spine (Constellation)
  • Keith Wallen — Infinity Now (Rise Records)
  • LA Priest — La Fusion EP (Domino)
  • The Lemon Twigs — A Dream Is All We Know (Captured Tracks)
  • Maurice White — Manifestation (Platinum Garage Recordings/SoulMusic Records)
  • Mdou Moctar — Funeral For Justice (Matador Records)
  • Milo Korbenski — When You Gonna Tell ’Em the Truth, Aaron? (Phantom Limb)
  • Missio — I Am Cinco (Nettwerk)
  • Naima — City Lights EP (NAIMA)
  • Nell Mescal — Can I Miss It For a Minute? EP (LAB Records)
  • No Windows — Point Nemo EP (Fat Possum)
  • Nubiyan Twist — Find Your Flame (Strut Records)
  • P.O.D. — VERITAS (Mascot Label Group/Mascot Records)
  • Rachel Chinouriri — What a Devastating Turn of Events (Atlas Artists)
  • Ruth Theodore — I Am I Am (Righteous Babe Records)
  • S. Raekwon — Steven (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Scott Guild & Cindertalk — Plastic: The Album (Echo House)
  • Sia — Reasonable Woman (Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records)
  • Snarls — With Love (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Spice 1 — Platinum O.G.2 (Elder Entertainment)
  • Tony Njoku — Last Bloom EP (PRAH Recordings)
  • Wheel — Charismatic Leaders (InsideOutMusic)
  • Willow — Empathogen (Three Six Zero/gamma)
  • Winona Oak — Void EP (Nettwerk)

Friday, May 10

  • A.G. Cook — Britpop (New Alias)
  • Abigail Lapell — Anniversary (Outside Music)
  • Alec Benjamin — 12 Notes (Atlantic/Elektra)
  • Amen Dunes — Death Jokes (Sub Pop)
  • Amy O — Mirror, Reflect (Winspear)
  • Andra Day — CASSANDRA (cherith) (Warner)
  • Angus & Julia Stone — Cape Forestier (Nettwerk)
  • Arab Strap — I’m Totally Fine With It Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore (Rock Action Records)
  • Arcadia Grey — Casually Crashing (Smartpunk Records)
  • awfultune — unreleased demos II EP (awfultune)
  • Bear McCreary — The Singularity (Sparks & Shadows Records)
  • Bibi Club — Feu De Garde (Secret City Records)
  • Big Special — Postindustrial Hometown Blues (SO Recordings)
  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Remembrance (Thirty Tigers)
  • Dehd — Poetry (Fat Possum Records)
  • Dreamer Boy — Lonestar (UMG)
  • Emmy Meli — Hello Stranger EP (BMG)
  • Flamingosis — Better Will Come (Kahuna Style)
  • flypaper — another orbit EP (PNKSLM)
  • The FMs — Pink + Black (Invasion Merch)
  • Gabrielle — A Place in Your Heart (Tag8 Music)
  • Greensky Bluegrass — The Iceland Sessions EP (Thirty Tigers)
  • HAAL — Back to Shilmarine EP (Babka Records)
  • Hot Water Music — Vows (Equal Vision Records)
  • I. JORDAN — I AM JORDAN (Ninja Tune)
  • Iglooghost — Tidal Memory Exo (LUCKYME)
  • Jim White and Marisa Anderson — Swallowtail (Thrill Jockey)
  • Jordan Rakei — The Loop (Universal)
  • Judah & The Lion — The Process (Cletus the Van Records)
  • Julia Pratt — Family Feud EP (RECORDS/Columbia)
  • Karin Ann — through the telescope (3amRecords)
  • Kelsey Waldon — There’s Always a Song (Oh Boy Records)
  • Kings Of Leon — Can We Please Have Fun (LoveTap Records)
  • Knocked Loose — You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To (Pure Noise Records)
  • Lei Hope — Matrices EP (Heist or Hit)
  • Les Savy Fav — OUI, LSF (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Like Moths to Flames — The Cycles of Trying to Cope (UNFD)
  • Lily Rose — Runnin’ Outta Time EP (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music)
  • Lunchbox — Pop and Circumstance (Slumberland Records)
  • Mary Lattimore and Walt McClements — Rain on the Road (Thrill Jockey)
  • Mick Harvey — Five Ways to Say Goodbye (Mute)
  • Milan Ring — Mangos (Astral People Recordings)
  • Myriam Gendron — Mayday (Thrill Jockey)
  • Orville Peck — Stampede Vol. 1 (Warner Records)
  • Pete Muller — More Time (Two Truths Records)
  • Pokey LaFarge — Rhumba Country (New West Records)
  • Powerman 5000 — Abandon Ship (Cleopatra Records)
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise — Love Hate Music Box (RKS Recordings LLC)
  • Ricky Montgomery — Rick(y) (Warner)
  • Scotty McCreery — Rise and Fall (Triple Tigers)
  • Sebastian Bach — Child Within the Man (Reigning Phoenix Music)
  • Shannon and the Clams — The Moon is in the Wrong Place (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Sonic Universe — It Is What It Is (earMUSIC)
  • Speed Dealer Moms — Birth Control Pill EP (Evar Records)
  • Stephan Moccio — Legends, Myths and Lavendar (Universal Music Operations Limited)
  • Stretch Arm Strong — The Revealing EP (Iodine Recordings)
  • Sublime with Rome — Sublime with Rome (5 Music Incorporated)
  • Tom Skinner — Voices of Bishara Live at “mu” (International Anthem Recording Co.)
  • Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats — Nell’ Ora Blu (Rise Above Limited)
  • Various Artists — I Saw the TV Glow (The Original Soundtrack) (A24 Music)
  • Victoria Bigelow — Songs For No One Vol. 2 EP (Immortal Records)
  • Villagers — That Golden Time (Domino)
  • Yaya Bey — Ten Fold (Big Dada)
  • youbet — Way To Be (Hardly Art)

Friday, May 17

  • Alana Yorke — Destroyer (Paper Bag Records)
  • Alessandro “Asso” Stefana — Alessandro “Asso” Stefana (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Ani DiFranco — Unprecedented Sh!t (Righteous Babe Records)
  • The Avett Brothers — The Avett Brothers (American/Republic)
  • Beth Gibbons — Lives Outgrown (Domino)
  • Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft (Darkroom/Interscope Records)
  • Blitzen Trapper — 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions (Yep Roc Records)
  • Bright Light Bright Light — Enjoy Youth (YSKWN!/Rod Thomas)
  • Cage the Elephant — Neon Pill (RCA Records)
  • Collective Soul — Here to Eternity (Fuzze-Flex Records)
  • Crumb — AMAMA (Crumb Records)
  • Dog Party — Dangerous (Sneak Dog Records)
  • Don McLean — American Boys (Don McLean Music)
  • Ghostly Kisses — Darkroom (Akira Records)
  • girli — Matriarchy (AllPoints/Believe UK)
  • Guppy — Something is Happening… (Lauren Records)
  • Guster — Ooh La La (Ocho Mule)
  • Isobel Campbell — Bow To Love (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Jack Savoretti — Miss Italia (Lanza Music Limited)
  • John Oates — Reunion (Jasper Productions)
  • Joywave — Permanent Pleasure (Cultco Music/Hollywood Records)
  • Kate Hudson — Glorious (HK Music)
  • Lightheaded — Combustible Gems (Slumberland Records)
  • Lip Critic — Hex Dealer (Partisan Records)
  • Little Feat — Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato Productions)
  • The Lovely Eggs — Eggsistentialism (The Lovely Eggs)
  • Marty Friedman — Drama (Frontiers Records)
  • Mat Kearney — Mat Kearney (Tomorrow Music)
  • The Mavericks — Moon & Stars (Mono Mundo Recordings)
  • New Kids on the Block — Still Kids (NKOTB Music)
  • Of Montreal — Lady on the Cusp (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • One Step Closer — All You Embrace (Run For Cover Records)
  • Phoebe Go — Marmalade (Phoebe Go)
  • Rachael Sage — Another Side (MPress Records)
  • Ruth Moody — Wanderer (Ruth Moody)
  • Sasha Alex Sloan — Me Again (Sue Perb Records/Hills Artists/Virgin Music)
  • Shaznay Lewis — Pages (1.9.7.5 Recordings)
  • Slash — Orgy of the Damned (Snakepit Records)
  • SQÜRL — Music for Man Ray (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Zayn — Room Under the Stairs (Drop Zed Music)
  • Zero Point Energy — Titled Planet (Danger Collective)

Friday, May 24

  • Aja — Ajasphère Vol. II (Aja)
  • Andrew Bird Trio — Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
  • Aquaserge — La fin de l’economie (Crammed Discs/Aquaserge)
  • Bess Atwell — Light Sleeper (Real Kind Records)
  • Bill MacKay — Locust Land (Drag City)
  • Brian Eno, Holger Czukay, and J. Peter Schwalm — Sushi! Roti! Reibekuchen! (Groenland Records)
  • Capstan — The Mosaic (Fearless Records)
  • Carlos Niño & Friends — Placenta (International Anthem)
  • Cosmo Midnight — Stop Thinking Start Feeling (RCA)
  • DIIV — Frog in Boiling Water (Fantasy Records)
  • Field Guide — Rootin’ For Ya (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Finom — Not God (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Gastr del Sol — We Have Dozens of Titles (Drag City)
  • Girl and Girl — Call A Doctor (Sub Pop)
  • Halima — EXU EP (drink sum wtr)
  • Jessica Pratt — Here in the Pitch (City Slang)
  • Kiesza — Dancing and Crying: Vol 1 (Zebra Spirit Tribe)
  • Kim Richey — Every New Beginning (Yep Roc Records)
  • La Luz — News of the Universe (Sub Pop Records)
  • Lenny Kravitz — Blue Electric Light (Roxie Records)
  • Lip Filler — witchescrew EP (Chess Club Records)
  • Low Hum — Terra Incognita (Last Gang Records/MNRK Music Group LP)
  • Machinedrum — 3FOR82 (Ninja Tune)
  • Motorists — Touched by the Stuff (We Are Time)
  • mui zyu — nothing or something to die for (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Nathaniel Russell — Songs Of (Psychic Hotline)
  • Pardoner — Paranoid in Hell EP (Convulse Records)
  • Paul Weller — 66 (Solid Bond Productions)
  • Rami Gabriel — That’s What I’ve Been Sayin’ (Sooper Records)
  • RM — Right Place, Wrong Person (Big Hit)
  • Slow Fiction — Crush EP (So Young Records)
  • Softcult — Heaven EP (Easy Life Records)
  • Tim Easton — Find Your Way (Black Mesa Records)
  • Travis Denning — Roads That Go Nowhere (UMG)
  • Twenty One Pilots — Clancy (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Vintage Culture — Promised Land (Vintage Culture)
  • Wallows — Model (Atlantic)
  • Young Jesus — The Fool (Saddle Creek)

Friday, May 31

  • +/- {Plus/Minus} — Further Afield (Ernest Jenning)
  • Akira Kosemura & Lawrence English — Selene (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
  • Alan Vega — Insurrection (In The Red)
  • Anastasia Coope — Darning Woman (Jagjaguwar)
  • Anna Tivel — Living Thing (Fluff and Gravy Records)
  • Another Michael — Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down (Run For Cover Records)
  • Arooj Aftab — Night Reign (Verve Label Group)
  • Bad Nerves — Still Nervous (Lowly)
  • Bat For Lashes — The Dream of Delphi (Universal)
  • Becky Hill — Believe Me Now? (Universal)
  • Bernard Butler — Good Grief (355 Recordings)
  • Big Head Todd and the Monsters — Her Way Out (Todd Park Mohr Publishing Company)
  • The Bird Calls — Old Faithful (Ruination Record Co.)
  • Crowded House — Gravity Stairs (BMG)
  • Habibi — Dreamachine (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Idaho — Lapse (Arts & Crafts)
  • Imogen Clark — The Art of Getting Through (Imogen Clark)
  • Jon Muq — Flying Away (Easy Eye Sound)
  • King Hannah — Big Swimmer (City Slang)
  • Lowlives — Freaking Out (Spinefarm)
  • Lucius — Wildewoman (The New Recordings) (Fantasy)
  • The Marías — Submarine (The Marías)
  • Maya Hawke — Chaos Angel (Mom+Pop)
  • Nestor — Teenage Rebel (Napalm Records)
  • Neutrals — New Town Dream (Static Shock Records)
  • Odesza — The Last Goodbye Tour Live (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Peter Bibby — Drama King (Spinning Top Records)
  • Richard Hawley — In This City They Call You Love (BMG)
  • Richard Thompson — Ship to Shore (New West Records)
  • Swamp Dogg — Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St (Oh Boy Records)
  • Unessential Oils — Unessential Oils (Warren Spicer)
  • Willie Nelson — The Border (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Winnetka Bowling League — Sha La La (Local Weather/MDDN Records)
  • The Woggles — Time Has Come (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Zolita — Queen of Hearts (AWAL)
