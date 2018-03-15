https://twitter.com/BBCR1/status/974259903215865856/video/1

Last year, it was discovered that if you play The 1975’s record I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It at double speed, “Somebody Else” sounds very much like it could be an upbeat Chvrches song. From there, Twitter went down a rabbit hole of playing songs from both bands at half and double speed to further cement the fact that the groups share a lot of aesthetic similarities. It was actually Chvrches’ Martin Doherty who caught wind of the commotion and suggested slowing down Chvrches songs to see if they sounded like The 1975.

Now, the relationship between Chvrches and The 1975’s “Somebody Else” has come full circle, as the group recently covered the song for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Chvrches keep their rendition pretty faithful to the original version, which makes sense considering, as we established, that the source material is pretty close to Chvrches wheelhouse as is.