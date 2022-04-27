Nearly three years after he released his Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy, Cordae should his growth as a young rapper with his second body of work From A Birds Eye View. The 14-track release showcased contributions from Gunna, Lil Wayne, HER, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Ant Clemons. Cordae has released a few visuals to promote the album’s songs and a little over three months after From A Birds Eye View arrived, Cordae returns with a new video, this time for “C Carter.”

The new visual watches Cordae celebrate his accomplishments were many of them were dreams he held on to as a child. The video watches the young rapper interact with elders at a barbershop and embrace family friends in his neighborhood as he boasts about his success at a young age.

“C Carter” joins a few other songs from From A Birds Eye View that have received the visual treatment. “Chronicles” with HER and Lil Durk, “Today” with Gunna, “Sinister” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch have all received videos.

You can watch the video for “C Carter” above.

From A Birds Eye View is out now via Atlantic. You can stream it here.

