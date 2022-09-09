Cordae sounds very triumphant in his new record “Checkmate,” in large part due to production by Hit-Boy. The record, featured in Madden 2023, shows the “Unacceptable” artist rapping with fury despite being a downtempo record. Hit-Boy laces him with thumping drums and powerful synths, and Cordae takes the handoff all the way to the endzone, blending introspection and confidence. “I feel unstoppable, odds are not probable,” Cordae says.

This record comes after what has been a big year for Cordae. The 25-year-old shared his sophomore album From A Birds Eye View at the start of the year. The album featured Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, HER, Gunna, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, and more. Despite the young rapper’s clear confidence, he had a moment of clarity on a road trip where he played Birds Eye View and his debut solo album The Lost Boy, and noted that the former fell short of the latter.

The Lost Boy, released in 2019, included features from Meek Mill, Pusha T, Anderson Paak, Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. The album was nominated for Rap Album Of The Year at the 2020 Grammys, ultimately losing to Tyler The Creator’s Igor.

Cordae appears to already be working toward the next era of his career, as this record comes just months after his dual release of “Unacceptable” and “So With That.” There is no set release date for his next project, but given the aforementioned moment of clarity, it would not come as a shock if Cordae is putting the finishing touches on what he hopes will right the wrongs of From A Birds Eye View.

Check out Cordae and Hit-Boy’s “Checkmate” above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.