Last year, Cordae excited fans by sharing his album From A Bird’s Eye View. Since then, he’s unveiled collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, and more, as well as shared the spicy solo song “Make Up Your Mind,” for which he now has a video.

The track navigates a complicated relationship whose rules are unclear: “I said she love me / She love me not / But she don’t got no damn clue about what she want,” he sings in the chorus. The video captures this confusion, depicting Cordae and a woman going back in forth in arguments, struggling to resolve issues even as they sit at dinner at a restaurant. Despite this, the music is lively, with an infectious bassline.

“I just wanted to make a timeless song that makes people feel good,” Cordae said in a statement.

The video is directed by Loris Russier. “Make Up Your Mind” is produced by Dr. Luke, who fans are pointing out was a poor choice considering the rape allegations from pop star Kesha that ended with a defamation lawsuit that dragged on for years.

Watch the video for “Make Up Your Mind” above.

Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.