Courtney Barnett is in the midst of a tour in support of her excellent new album Tell Me How You Really Feel (revisit our review of her stop at the Pitchfork Music Festival), and last month, she found herself in Toronto for a pair of shows at Danforth Music Hall on July 9 and 10. It was around then, presumably, that Barnett filmed her new video for “Charity,” which shows her performing and exploring the city for a fun day-in-the-life video.

In the clip, directed by Ashley Connor and shot on 16mm film, she seems to have a fun day that involves soundcheck, making local media appearances, exploring some local landmarks, and playing guitar by the water. There are surely a lot of elements of tour life that can be stressful, but there also seem to be plenty of pockets of fun to be had, especially in a fine city like Toronto.

Barnett previously spoke to Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden about what life on the road is like, so revisit that episode of the Celebration Rock podcast here. Barnett also recently honored Toronto in a less direct way with her cover of Toronto native Elyse Weinberg’s ‘Houses,” the original of which features fellow Torontonian Neil Young.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out now via Milk Records/Mom + Pop. Get it here.