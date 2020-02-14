D Smoke’s ‘Black Habits’ Video Serves As An Ode To Black Excellence

Continuing to promote his “debut” album, Black Habits, to the masses — an album that blew past expectations — D Smoke returns with a new visual for the album’s title track.

The track itself sees Smoke praising the Black body, the Black mind, and Black objects. Smoke begins by praising musical legends like Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Nina Simone. He then moves on to deliver a motivational message to listeners through their adversities.

As for the video, the Inglewood-native finds himself on a Louisana plantation riding high on a horse as he looks at his fellow members of the plantation picking cotton in the field. Smoke soon steps down from his horse to march alongside the members of the plantation house. The video then finds itself in a back and forth between the past and present as Smoke goe from riding top-down in the back seat of a car and making a jewelry purchase in the present while the visual continues to portray him among slaves of the past on the Lousiana plantation. To conclude the video, Smoke brings both the past and present together as one, by buying the very plantation he was once a part of earlier in the video.

To watch the video for “Black Habits” press play on the video.