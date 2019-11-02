DaBaby released his second studio album of 2019, Kirk, in late September, and now he has followed up the release with a video for the album’s second track, “Off Da Rip.”

Directed by Reel Goats, the energetic visual is a compilation of the rapper riding around with his crew in a convertible and showing off his expensive jewelry. The video’s ending credits add some tongue-in-cheek humor and are superimposed over clips of DaBaby’s live shows. While giving thanks to the owner of the video’s featured cars, the credits read, “Sorry for letting Baby ride on top of the car. Baby can not be controlled.” Next to “production assistants” the credits read, “we had 4 of them and couldn’t find any of them.” DaBaby’s Kirk tour dates then roll through the video and the final shot reads, “God is great.”

The song itself features a minimal, steady beat while DaBaby chronicles his flashy and lavish life after rising to fame. “Got diamonds all over my teeth, I been eatin’ chicken, I need me some dental floss / Throw my watch in the air, it’s no longer hot, you can go turn the condition off,” DaBaby raps.

Watch DaBaby’s video to “Off Da Rip” above.

Kirk is out now via Interscope. Get it here.