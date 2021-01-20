In just a little over two weeks, Foo Fighters will share their tenth album Medicine At Midnight, which will be their first full-length release since 2017’s Concrete And Gold. The upcoming album was first announced at the beginning of November and since then, the group has built up anticipation by sharing songs and interesting tidbits about it. Recently frontman Dave Grohl delivered some new information about the album’s second single, “No Son Of Mine.”

During an interview with the U.S. edition of OK! magazine, Grohl revealed that the song is a tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister, aka simply Lemmy, the Mot ö rhead singer, who passed away in 2015. “[It started out with] this country swing to it, but then we decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs,” he said. “I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he’s been to me.”

In another interview with Classic Rock magazine, Grohl reflected on a morning he spent drinking with Lemmy. “I was shocked at how f*cking disgusting it was,” he said. “These aisles of magazines and VHS tapes, stacked three to four feet high, Lemmy sitting on the couch, in his black bikini underwear with a spiderweb on them, after just dyeing his hair black, doing a phone interview, with a video game on pause on the television.”

(via Classic Rock)

Medicine At Midnight is 2/5 via Roswell/RSA. Pre-order it here.