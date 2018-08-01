Andrew Stuart

It’s not enough for Dave Grohl to have been the drummer in one of the greatest bands of all-time, Nirvana. It’s not enough to lead the biggest rock group on the planet, Foo Fighters, on yet another swing through some of the largest outdoor stadiums on the planet. As an artist, Grohl has continued to push himself, whether that means taking on new projects, like drumming Them Crooked Vultures, or exploring new mediums, like film.

His latest endeavor is a two-part mini documentary titled Play, that captures him as he creates a 23-minute long new musical composition, while playing all the parts himself on seven different instruments completely live. Oh, did I mention he also directed the film along with his Sound City collaborator Mark Monroe? Because of course he did.

“Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums,” Grohl said. “Learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

You can watch the trailer for Play above, which is set to be released next week on August 10.