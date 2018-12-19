Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel talked about a “Snaketivity” statue that is currently in the Illinois State Capitol building. The statue was provided by the Satanic Temple of Chicago and it is on display alongside other holiday iconography like a Christmas tree, Nativity scene, and a menorah. The statue has apparently upset some people, so Kimmel decided to talk about it with God and Satan directly. Playing those roles, respectively, were Billy Crystal and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Crystal says he and Satan have made up and are on good terms now, at which point he ushers Grohl into the frame, who plays guitar in full Devil makeup. The two then debate whether Ted Cruz will end up in Heaven or Hell, ultimately deciding his fate over a game of Rock-paper-scissors.

This of course isn’t the first time Grohl has portrayed Satan. He was a Satan-like demon in Tenacious D’s 2002 music video for “Tribute,” and while that wasn’t technically the Devil, he did play Satan himself in the 2006 film Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny. This also isn’t the first time Grohl has popped up on Kimmel in full costume: Grohl guest hosted the show’s Halloween episode in 2017 dressed as David Letterman.

Watch the segment above.