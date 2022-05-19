DC The Don Performs His Chaotic Single ‘Enemies’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Milwaukee rapper DC The Don looks more like a basketball player than a rising music star. That’s due to his height — he’s 6’7″ — as well as the fact that he actually did play AAU hoops alongside a few future NBA stars in Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball. However, he chose rap over ball, combining punk and pop sensibilities to create a unique, chaotic style that has been garnering attention since 2017. His career’s truly taken off in the past few years thanks to a recording contract with Rostrum Records and viral hits like 2020’s “Worst Day.”

Performing his new song “Enemies” from his February album My Own Worst Enemy, DC brings all that chaotic energy to the UPROXX Sessions stage. Don’t let his laconic demeanor fool you; this song is designed to make crowds go crazy at a festival near you.

Watch DC The Don perform “Enemies” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.