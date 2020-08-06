Over the past several months, many incredibly brave women have come forward and recounted their experiences as victims of sexual misconduct in the music industry. Just a few weeks ago, indie label Burger Records shut down operations completely after management and artists on their roster were outed by several women. Now, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Drunk In Love” Grammy Award-winning producer Detail has been taken into police custody on 15 charges of sexual assault.

Detail, who has also worked Ray J’s “Sexy Can I” and Akon’s “I’m So Paid,” was arrested Wednesday by the LA County Sheriff’s Department and is being investigated for incidents of sexual misconduct that spanned from 2010 to 2018. Along with being arrested on over a dozen sexual assault charges, the producer was booked for five additional felony assault charges.

According to the LA Times, Detail’s bail has been set — and it’s a high price. In order to be released, Detail must come up with $6.29 million to make bail. Per the LA Times‘ report, this isn’t the first time Detail has had sexual assault charges against him. In 2019, an unnamed model alleged in a lawsuit that Detail had raped, assaulted, and emotionally abused her. The case was taken to court and the model was awarded $15 million.