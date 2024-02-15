It has been a rough go for the release of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album Vultures. First, it was delayed many times, for months, before it was finally released on February 10. Now, it looks like the album is getting… un-released: As of this afternoon (February 15), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album Vultures 1 is no longer available to stream on Apple Music.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s album ‘Vultures’ has been removed from Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/HVlJnP8x8J — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2024

This follows a statement from FUGA, the album’s distributor, shared with Billboard. A spokesperson said:

“Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so. On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

The album is currently still available on Spotify… but not all of it: The song “Good (Don’t Die)” cannot currently be played on the platform. This comes after Donna Summer’s estate accused West of copyright infringement, explaining, “Kanye West…asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!”

