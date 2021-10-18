Kanye West Is Officially Changing His Name To Just ‘Ye’

Rolling Stone reports that Kanye West is no more — the Donda artist will now be known as simply “Ye,” according to the Los Angeles Superior Court and Judge Michelle Williams Court, who signed off on the change. Kanye initially filed his petition to have his name changed on August 24, citing “personal reasons.”

He later explained the change in an interview with Big Boy: “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,'” he reasoned. “So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from being Kanye which means the only one to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.”

Far be it from me to judge anyone on goofy name changes, but that reasoning seems muddled for what is essentially just a shortening of his actual name (also, it betrays a critical lack of understanding of how the English language evolved in the 500 or so years since the King James Version of the Christian Bible was thrown together — something that Ye’s Nebuchadnezzar line reading already prepared me for a couple of years ago).

The name change isn’t the only big move he’s making; it was recently reported that Ye had put his Wyoming ranch up for sale, just after closing on a new home in Malibu.