But not everyone wants to get caught up in an avoidable feud. Behind the scenes, it appears Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar were able to dodge a dust up ( despite fans wanting the war of words ).

Did Kendrick Lamar Apologize For Dissing Big Sean?

Today (August 2), Big Sean sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his latest series, Out Of Context, to discuss his hot-and-cold working relationship with Kendrick Lamar. When addressing the unreleased version of the Compton native’s song “Element,” Sean revealed that Lamar privately apologized in a text message exchange for his the bars: “Big Sean keep sneak dissin’, I let it slide / I think his false confidence got him inspired / I can’t make them respect you, baby, it’s not my job / You’re finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme, boy / Cute-ass raps, get your puberty up.”

Sean also opened up about where he believed the issue actually arose. “Joe Budden and made this, there’s a Kendrick and Big Sean beef,” he said. “To the point where I tried to ignore it. But he made that narrative so f*cking real that I think it really did become a thing.”

Watch Sean’s full interview with Charlamagne above.