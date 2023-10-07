Birdman and Charlamagne seem to have made peace. Back in 2016, rapper and Cash Money Records founder Birdman appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club, however the interview was cut short after Birdman famously told host Charlamagne Tha God, “put some respect on my name.” Birdman quickly walked out of the interview, however, this particular line spawned several memes.

But in an interview with HipHopDX taken from the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Charlamagne suggested that he and Birdman have cleared the air.

He prefaced by saying he has nothing but love for the rapper, regardless of how the infamous interview turned out.

“He’s an OG that I look up to as far as what he’s built, as far as being a mogul,” said Charlamagne. “You can’t deny him.”

Charlamagne revealed he and Birdman spoke over the phone, after Big Bank, who hosts the Big Facts podcast, put them in touch over the phone. Apparently, the conversation lasted about five minutes, which is slightly longer than the three minutes Birdman stayed in The Breakfast Club studio during the infamous interview.

[Big Bank] put us on the phone one time and I was able to tell him that [I look up to what he’s done],” said Charlamagne. “It was just mutual respect. That was a fulfilling conversation for me.”

You can see the interview above.