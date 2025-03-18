After swift detainment in September 2024, Diddy (real name Sean Combs) was formally charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Since then the disgraced mogul has been hit with a multitude of civil lawsuits while fighting to be released on house arrest (without success). Now, Diddy’s day in court has officially arrived. While Diddy has already appeared in front of a judge related to his ongoing case, a trial date had not yet been confirmed–until now. According to AllHipHop, the presiding judge in Diddy’s racketeering and sex trafficking trial has put all related dates onto the South District Of New York’s legal calendar.

Today (March 18), U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian updated the once tentative dates with the now confirmed schedule.

Based on the court paperwork, a pretrial conference has been set for April 25. Then jury selection in Diddy’s racketeering and sex trafficking trial will begin on April 28. Attorneys on both sides will question the sequestered jury members on May 5. Days later on May 9, should jurors been deemed unfit to serve, peremptory strikes will be held at that time.

On May 12, opening statements from both the prosecutor and Diddy’s defense team should be heard kicking off the trial proceedings.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing and allegation made against him.