DJ Jazzy Jeff opened up about his experience with COVID during a new interview with AllHipHop. For those who might not remember, he was one of the first public figures to contract the disease at the start of the pandemic. It also hit him harder than fans might have known.

“I was one of the first people to get sick, and I almost didn’t make it,” Jeff said. “I got sick the day the world shut down. That was the day it hit me. I actually did a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, which was the nation’s first hot spot. I came home and realized the world wasn’t right.”

“We kind of looked at each other like, ‘OK, the store is going to be crazy tomorrow,'” he continued, telling a story about his wife. “The next words that came out of my mouth was, ‘Babe, I don’t feel good.’ And she was like, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I’m just a little achy.’ She said, ‘OK, we have everything we need. Let’s go home and you can take a hot shower.'”

Jazzy Jeff also noted that, despite going to the doctor, it was written off as double pneumonia.

“Long story short, because I was in the first wave of people to get sick, I knew how serious this was very, very early,” he also shared. “I was like, ‘I know the world is not going to be in a place like we know it for at least two years.’ I knew that in April 2020 just because of how sick I was.”

Given his early experience with Covid, he appeared in a “town hall” type discussion with Dr. Fauci and LL Cool J to speak to the importance of vaccines in 2021.