As DMX remains in the hospital in critical condition after suffering a heart attack, TMZ reports the rap icon will require a battery of tests to determine his family’s next steps. According to DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind, doctors will perform the tests today to determine DMX’s brain activity level. On Friday, after his initial overdose and heart attack, doctors say his brain was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes, which left him with little brain activity and he’s currently in a coma. After the tests, DMX’s family will need to decide whether to keep him on life support in hopes of recovery.

DMX was initially hospitalized in White Plains, New York after his apparent drug overdose on Friday (April 3), which triggered a heart attack. Although false reports were circulated that he was recovering, his family and Rifkind issued a statement hoping to curtail misinformation that might complicate his treatment. The news of his hospitalization prompted a massive response from fans and peers on social media, which saw waves of tweets declaring support for the rapper and dismay over his condition.

DMX’s struggles with addiction have been well-documented, both by the press and in his music, and his vulnerability with regard to his mental health has been credited as one reason his music resonates so strongly with so many people. Before his relapse, he was reportedly working on a new album and enjoying renewed interest after his matchup with Snoop Dogg on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular Verzuz web show.