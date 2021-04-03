Getty Image
The Music World Sends Prayers To DMX After Hearing News About His Drug Overdose

Prayers from all corners of the music world are being sent DMX’s way after reports of a drug overdose and hospitalization broke on Saturday morning. According to TMZ, the incident also triggered a heart attack, which has left him in “grave condition” in the critical care unit of a White Plains, New York hospital. A number of artists took to social media to send well wishes his way and hopes of a speedy recovery.

T.I. was one of many who sent prayers to DMX on Twitter. “I appreciate you so much for pulling up & and checking on a n****,” he wrote. “So now I’m tellin you like you told me…This too shall pass…” Rick Ross was one of the first people to speak out after hearing the news. In a video he shared to his Instagram Story, he said, “Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky.” Killer Mike also chimed in with prayers of his own, saying, “May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news.”

DMX’s struggle with drug addiction have been well-documented over the years. He once opened up about being tricked into smoking crack at the age of 14 by his rap mentor. He’s also checked into rehab multiple times over the past few years, once in 2017 and again in 2019. Hopefully, the hip-hop legend can pull through and begin the process towards a speedy recovery.

You can read some more reactions from the music world below.

