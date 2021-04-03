Prayers from all corners of the music world are being sent DMX’s way after reports of a drug overdose and hospitalization broke on Saturday morning. According to TMZ, the incident also triggered a heart attack, which has left him in “grave condition” in the critical care unit of a White Plains, New York hospital. A number of artists took to social media to send well wishes his way and hopes of a speedy recovery.

Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaaan We got shit to do!!! We laughed so hard about how far we've made it in life this night. I appreciate you so much for pulling up & and checking on a ni**a. So now I'm tellin you like you told me…This too shall pass… #PrayersUpForDMX pic.twitter.com/SmvyLv2gUQ — T.I. (@Tip) April 3, 2021

Prayers 4 DMX 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jCfTLA40G0 — CT Moore (@TmoFla) April 3, 2021

May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021

DMX's struggle with drug addiction have been well-documented over the years. He once opened up about being tricked into smoking crack at the age of 14 by his rap mentor. He's also checked into rehab multiple times over the past few years, once in 2017 and again in 2019. Hopefully, the hip-hop legend can pull through and begin the process towards a speedy recovery.

DMX’s struggle with drug addiction have been well-documented over the years. He once opened up about being tricked into smoking crack at the age of 14 by his rap mentor. He’s also checked into rehab multiple times over the past few years, once in 2017 and again in 2019. Hopefully, the hip-hop legend can pull through and begin the process towards a speedy recovery.

You can read some more reactions from the music world below.

His vulnerability and transparency alone. The depths. This man will always be a King to us. Prayers Up For X. pic.twitter.com/Vhq0BTuGBm — BJ THE CHICAGO KID (@BJTHECHICAGOKID) April 3, 2021

We Love u DOG MAN X 🤲🏽 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 3, 2021

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

we not ready to lose DMX, ancestors shield and heal him please — CJ Fly (@CJFLY_) April 3, 2021

🙏 for DMX — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX… 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

DMX the world is praying 🙏🏾 — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) April 3, 2021

Hope DMX pulls through. Man has been through a lot. 🙏🏿 — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) April 3, 2021

Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021

Pray for DMX — FLOAT (@kcamp) April 3, 2021

If you fwm say a prayer or make dua for DMX. — PNBROCK (@pnbrock) April 3, 2021

Prayers Up for DMX — ? (@IDK) April 3, 2021

In high school, DMX was easily one of my favorite emcees and “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” is without question one of the greatest debuts in hip hop history, and his catalog is a run to absolutely marvel at. An ICON of an artist. Prayers up for the dog DMX. Gotta pull through 🙏🏽✊🏽 — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) April 3, 2021

Praying for DMX 🤲🏼 God willing he pulls through 😔 — BELLY (@reBELLYus) April 3, 2021

DMX been through a lot in he’s lifetime. I’m praying he pull through … let’s send a lot of LOVE & LIGHT energy he’s way 🙇🏾‍♂️🤲🏾✨🙏🏾 #DMX — THE LOVE KING (@Raheem_DeVaughn) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾ing for the OG DMX — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) April 3, 2021

Speak Life !!! Prayers for #DMX 🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 3, 2021

