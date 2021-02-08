Getty Image
DMX’s Upcoming Album Will Have Features From Griselda Records And Pop Smoke

DMX has been on the comeback trail since his release from prison, with a rumored album in the works and a few successful media appearances over the past two years, including his fan-favorite Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg. He also toured with Three 6 Mafia and Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony in 2019 before making sure he focused on his sobriety and health later that year. While 2020 saw a slowdown in his promotional efforts, in 2021 he’s once again talking about his new music, most recently on NORE’s Drink Champs podcast, where he revealed a few intriguining tidbits about his upcoming album — namely, who it features.

Given how much the sound of mainstream rap has changed since the days DMX reigned over the charts with his best work, choosing complementary-sounding features would seem like a lot of work. However, thanks to the rise of a few ’90s-influenced, street-centric names in the last couple of years, DMX has seemingly found the perfect partners-in-rhyme to aid his comeback: Griselda Records’ Benny, Conway, and Westside Gunn, and Pop Smoke. He reveals as much in the teaser for the forthcoming episode of Drink Champs, telling NORE, “I got the Griselda boys. Pop Smoke. That’s what type of new I’m doing,” although he confirms that he never got to meet Pop Smoke in person.

Check out the preview below.

