Doechii Announces Her Debut EP, ‘She/Her/Black B*tch,’ Arrives On Friday

Top Dawg Entertainment’s first female rapper is about to drop her first EP. Doechii announced the title and release date for her debut EP yesterday, revealing that She/Her/Black B*tch arrives on Friday, August 5, following the release of singles “Persuasive,” “Crazy,” and “B*tch I’m Nice,” as well as the remix of “Persuasive” featuring SZA.

The timing for the release couldn’t be much better. Not only is Doechii fresh off of an impressive, attention-grabbing run of live performances including the BET Awards and The Tonight Show, but she was also selected as a member of XXL‘s 2022 Freshman Class, delivering a fantastic freestyle and a standout cypher verse.

she / her / black bitch EP dropping this Friday pic.twitter.com/jpPCtI0sy6 — Swamp Princess 🐊 (@iamdoechii) August 1, 2022

But the thing that might be working to her advantage most is how hip-hop fans are newly (re)embracing house music as a popular production style thanks to newly released projects from the likes of Drake and Beyonce. While Doechii was just one artist in a long lineage of contemporary rappers who’ve blended rap with dance genres (see: Vince Staples, Duckwrth, Leikeli47, IDK, Channel Tres, and Azealia Banks), those artists have begun to receive renewed and increased attention now that it’s “cool” to rock with house and techno.

The fact that Doechii is no slouch on the mic and has a burgeoning following thanks to older viral tracks like “Yuck Blucky Fruitcake” only gives her more of an advantage as the summer of house heats up. She/Her/Black B*tch just might prove that on 8/5. You can pre-save it here.